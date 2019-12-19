THE BANGALORE CAFE: if you are a die-hard fan of vegetarian food then this is the place for it, it is one of the best restaurants in Shanthi Nagar that serves delicious food. The ambience is so simple and rich. Service was fast enough and we got our orders served pretty quick! Taste of food was really good, the presentation of dishes were attractive. Lemon coriander soup was yum, they squeeze the burnt lemon into the hot soup where the lemon flavour touches the taste buds. Shakkar tikka was the spiciest one. The pizza was a thick crust but it was so soft and tasted really good. The highlight was cucumber amla drink it was a perfect end for the day.
This Place In Shanthi Nagar Serves Some Great Vegetarian Food
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They have to be little more informed about the dishes, every time I would ask them anything from the menu they would rarely have any clue about it!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On The Bangalore Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)