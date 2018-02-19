For those who like the adrenaline rush of trekking, this city-based group will make sure you never climb alone. All you adventure lovers, this is your party!
Ain't No Mountain High Enough For The Bangalore Trekking Club
Shortcut
Onward And Upward
What do you get when you bring together bikers, trekkers, hikers, mountaineers and adventurists who love hills and mountains? You get the Bangalore Trekking Club – a non-profit organisation that plans and executes cost sharing and volunteer-based events. So, who’s up for a hike up the Nilgiris or a night trek where there’s also cave exploring involved?
Adventure Brigade
While they are called the Bangalore Trekking Club, anything to do with the great outdoors and nature is their cup of tea. For those of you who share their quest for adventure and thrill, all you need to do is sign-up with them, wait to get your ID number, and then you’ll be privy to all their events.
If you’re not a trekker, but still like the mountains, they even do motorbike and cycle rides, social events and women-only shenanigans. So, go on, like their tagline says: Join, Live And Explore – Zara Hatke!
Join the Bangalore Trekking Club by signing up here.
