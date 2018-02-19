Ain't No Mountain High Enough For The Bangalore Trekking Club

While they are called the Bangalore Trekking Club, anything to do with the great outdoors and nature is their cup of tea. For those of you who share their quest for adventure and thrill, all you need to do is sign-up with them, wait to get your ID number, and then you’ll be privy to all their events.

If you’re not a trekker, but still like the mountains, they even do motorbike and cycle rides, social events and women-only shenanigans. So, go on, like their tagline says: Join, Live And Explore – Zara Hatke!

Join the Bangalore Trekking Club by signing up here.