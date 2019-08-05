The Barge: A Restaurant Carved Into A Shipping Container In Mysore

Mysore, a place of solace for any Bangalorean. Free from the busy life, Mysore is always a welcome change. The city is wonderful with a little laid back coolness in attitude, wide roads and roundabouts. Travelling across the city doesn't take hours of battling the traffic. The one thing that you might have missed in Mysore may be the excellent choice of diners and restaurants that Bangalore so generously offers. But during a recent trip to the city, I realized that Mysore is catching up with its friendly neighborhood. Before returning to Bangalore I wanted to have dinner at a good restaurant in Mysore and a little googling pointed my map towards The Barge, situated about 10 km from the city which translates to about 15-20 minutes in Mysore unlike an hour and a half in Bangalore traffic, this place is unique for its architecture. Part of the structure of the restaurant is carved into a shipping container! How cool is that? When I say container, don't think that they are those rusty red ones with the smell of seaweed and salt, no. This is much modern with doors and windows etched I to it and it would take a second look to understand that it is a container. Now you get the idea behind the name of the restaurant. The clear distinction between open smoking and non-smoking area helps in case you like a ciggy while catching up with your friends while not offending those who cannot stand the smoke. Food was modern with a fair choice of dishes and drinks. The pasta here is worth trying along with Pinacolada. Non-vegetarians would love the red meat dishes. The grand finale would be the choice of desserts. For a moment you'd forget that you are in Mysore. It's great to see that good restaurants like The Barge are making their way into the charming city of Mysore. If you feel like taking a quick break over the weekend, book a room, drive down and while you enjoy your stay in the city of Palace, enjoy a dinner at The Barge.