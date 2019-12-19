This Restrobar With Great Food At Reasonable Rates Is A Must Visit

"Gilly's Restrobar" is a very good place with a good value for money, it has two floors with a smoking area. A good pleasant and beautiful ambience and play good music! Food: It was just awesome, the best bit was the Subz Chatpatta Murmure which we ended up ordering twice and with a couple of drinks. Pasta was not that great but not bad either, we visited it on a weekday and it was completely crowded. A great experience. Do visit and enjoy the place!