This Restrobar With Great Food At Reasonable Rates Is A Must Visit

img-gallery-featured
Pubs

Gilly's Restobar

Devasandra Layout, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sree Premprasad Complex, 4th & 5th Floor, Opp. Ramaiah Hospital, New BEL Road, Devasandra Layout, Bengaluru

image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

"Gilly's Restrobar" is a very good place with a good value for money, it has two floors with a smoking area. A good pleasant and beautiful ambience and play good music! Food: It was just awesome, the best bit was the Subz Chatpatta Murmure which we ended up ordering twice and with a couple of drinks. Pasta was not that great but not bad either, we visited it on a weekday and it was completely crowded. A great experience. Do visit and enjoy the place!

What Could Be Better?

Fast service.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

Pubs

Gilly's Restobar

Devasandra Layout, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sree Premprasad Complex, 4th & 5th Floor, Opp. Ramaiah Hospital, New BEL Road, Devasandra Layout, Bengaluru

image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets