"Gilly's Restrobar" is a very good place with a good value for money, it has two floors with a smoking area. A good pleasant and beautiful ambience and play good music! Food: It was just awesome, the best bit was the Subz Chatpatta Murmure which we ended up ordering twice and with a couple of drinks. Pasta was not that great but not bad either, we visited it on a weekday and it was completely crowded. A great experience. Do visit and enjoy the place!
This Restrobar With Great Food At Reasonable Rates Is A Must Visit
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Mahalakshmi
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Fast service.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
