Customized Your Cakes At This Cake Shop In Murgesh Pallya

Le Gateau: Needed a cute cake for our baby shower and was recommended this awesome bakery by friends. After a brief discussion on the phone, the conversation shifted to WhatsApp and the bakery sent me some great designs. Finally, I chose the one in pictures and made the advance payment via Google Pay. The delivery was on time and the guy made my friend who received the cake check before taking the rest of the payment. Loved the professionalism. Coming to the cake, the fondant was not sweet as asked and the inner Belgian dark chocolate layer was made with less sugar too. Everyone just loved the cake so much. I'd recommend ordering from here whenever you need a customized cake.