Have You Tried Dahi Kebab At The Delhiwala's Kitchen Yet? Drop By Now!

The Delhiwala's: We visited this place from our workplace. On a weekday afternoon, went here for lunch. As they say, don't judge a book by its cover, we say, don't judge a hotel by its ambience. If you are visiting this place for ambience then don't visit. This place deserves all the credits for the affordability and the quality it serves. When we had our first bite on the kebabs we realised ambience doesn't matter. About the food we had, we started with the best. The Dahi kebab. The outside layer of bread is so perfect. It's so well fried and the dahi inside just melts in your mouth. We are drooling just writing this. Next, we had Chilli paneer naan with Jaipuri Paneer sabji. We asked the chef to cook it extra spicy and we were not disappointed. We had to kick the spice off and hence ordered the Kheer. The Rabdi in it was splendid. Must have! So Delhiwalas is not for someone who's looking for a fancy place. It's for people like us who crave for delicious and affordable food. So if you are like us, then head over here today!