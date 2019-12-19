The Best Deep Dish Pizzas In Town

I had heard so much about their ever so popular Deep Dish Pizzas and have been wanting to try those for quite some time. Just a couple of weeks back, I finally visited with my friends. The place is quite big, and have seating both inside and outside. They have TVs scattered all over for you to catch over some live games, as well as a screen outside. The staff is quite courteous. In addition to food, they also have a bar and so you can enjoy your favourite pizzas along with some nice cocktails. It's more of an American Italian themed restaurant, rather than a standalone Italian one, and so the flavours are more Tex-Mex than Italian. The following section gives a brief overview of all the dishes that I tried: Peanut Butter and Caramel Milk Shake (9/10) - I actually quite liked this one. It was not very heavy, as the other peanut butter shakes I've had, and didn't have an overpowering peanut butter taste as well. It was smooth, with perfect consistency and made for the perfect accompaniment to all the items. Fajita Fire Deep Dish PIzzas (9/10) - Full of stringy cheese and loaded with chicken and bell peppers, this was just too good. The crust was so flaky and just crumbled in the mouth. However, they don't use butter! You just need to have this once to know what I'm talking about! Chicago Meat Market (9/10) - Another delicious deep dish option with a similarly perfect crust, this one was loaded with meat. It had a mix of lamb mince, grilled chicken, chicken pepperoni and chicken meatballs. If you love your meat, this is the dish to order. Rattlesnake Fettuccini (8.5/10) - A very delicious pasta, this is vegetarian but so very delicious. It is named rattlesnake because it is spicier than all the others on the menu. With the base of a creamy alfredo sauce, this isn't as spicy for the Indian palate, but the jalapenos definitely add great contrast to the creamy sauce. Uno Deep Dish Sundae (8.5/10) - Definitely a great dessert, and probably gets full marks on taste. The cookie was nice and crispy on the sides and still a little chewy around the centre, along with ice cream melting right on top of it. With the addition of chocolate sauce and a variety of textures present, it was really nice. However, the price point was quite high, which made the overall rating slightly lower. Definitely worth one try though! Overall, Uno Chicago Bar & Grill is a lovely place with some of the really indulging and delicious dishes available. Whether veg or non-veg, do try their deep dish pizzas as they have loads of options in both. The deep dish sundae is a must to end your meal, even though it's expensive, but as mentioned you need to try it at least once.