Kulchas & Soya Chaap: Baba Chatkora Is The Place You Must Not Miss

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Baba Chatkora

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

112, 6th Cross, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

If you have been to Delhi, Parathe Wali Gali, Baba Chatkora is the place, you must not miss in Bangalore. A mere 40 seater but it will charm you with food. The staff (Deepak) knows his stuff and will advise you, the way, any good places have not been able to train their staff. An absolute family place, but take your North Indian beau or girl on a date here, he or she will fall in love all over again.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

Fast Food Restaurants

Baba Chatkora

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

112, 6th Cross, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default