The coach in Reign MMA is one of the most experienced coaches in India. They implement a very detailed curriculum specially for beginners making sure each and every student is not just learning techniques but also able to utilise those techniques under realistic situations. MMA, Kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, strength and conditioning and self defense all under one roof.
The Best Mixed Martial Arts Academy In North Bangalore
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Its perfect the way it is.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Pets, Big Group, Bae, Family
