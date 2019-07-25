The Best Of Street Food At ThIs Pretty Vegetarion Cafe

There are very few only vegetarian cafes in Indiranagar who serve such good quality food. Street storyss is a new place in the town whose theme is based on bringing the best street food from the world. The decor is amazing and I liked at the cutlery they had. Recommended dishes here, -Watermelon Salad: Fresh watermelon with leechee and feta cheese. -Fafda: Indian version of nachos. -Thai Corn Cake: Simple yet tasty. -Paneer Samosa: The filling inside in samosa was really good. -Texture Of Eggplant: Baigan bharta with pita bread. This dish was the show shopper that day. -Rajma Khicadi: When the risotto is made by desi people. -Chole and Dal Makhni was also good. In desserts, Coffin Malai. There is some scope for improvement in beverages, pizzas I feel. However, it was a really good experience to have such lovely food.