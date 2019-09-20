Take Your Partner To This Beautiful Romantic Restaurant In Bannerghatta Road

Firstly this is Bakasuras most favourite romantic restaurant in Namma Bengaluru! Located on Bannerghatta road this is in front of IIMB complex and has the lush green campus facing from the rooftop. The place has valet parking available. The place is on the rooftop and has open-air ambience. What's the best part that Bakasura found out was the whole concept of the place. They have a journey map and it depicts the whole story of the ambience. Starting with the wall full of photos of all the regular customers, we go to the community bookshelf, we then see the sapling stand where a sapling is handed over to every guest. It also has a wall with "continue the story" concept, where you get to be innovative and add a bit of your imaginative storyline to continue the story on the wall. It has its garden where a few of the kitchen essentials are grown. The place also has an event space. If all this is not awesome, it also has an amazing couple of friendly tables where the whole tables are outsourced to make it lit with candles, rose petals and more. This is a perfect romantic destination! Coming to the food, Bakasura did have a lot! We had around 6 types of cocktails! Tried almost all base, from gin to vodka! The best of the rest was the jalapeno margarita. While Chavadis neera was also equally good. These were the best of the rest. But trust us, all the other four, roasted cumin LIT, jager bomb, pan mojito and litchi curry martini were just perfect too. To munch something with these, we ordered, jalapeno corn and cheese poppers, deviled egg and grilled karela. If you are an egg lover, then the deviled egg is Bakasura Recommended! The karela was so well grilled and wasn't bitter at all. Coming to the main course, we had Peporonata pizza and veg teppanyaki. The wood fire pizza was perfect! The non-veg pizzas are a bomb too. Do try it out. To finish, the Matka ice cream, apple pie and the sizzling chocolate brownie were fantabulous. The sizzling chocolate brownie is Bakasura. For an amazingly romantic night with good food and ambience, head over to Chavadi today.