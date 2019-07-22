For Healthy And Organic Food, Drop By Pure & Sure ASAP!

Pure & Sure Organic Cafe is one of the best places in Bangalore for healthy yet yummy food. The ambience is simple and soothing, there is a limited number of tables. Outdoor seating is also available. I had been here on a weekend for brunch. About the food, I had Waffles [4/5] which was made out of quinoa, chia, multi-grains, and palm sugar, it was served with Nutella and maple syrup. Namma chip and dip platter [5/5], which comes with beetroot hummus, chickpea hummus, green chutney, garlic dip, naan, chakli, and nippat. Margarita [5/5], which had tomato basil sauce and loads of mozzarella, also had the multi-grain brownie [5/5], and for beverage, I had Spiced hot chocolate [5/5], which had an after taste of spices.