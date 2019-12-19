Amazing Palav And Dill Dosa At Muddanna Hotel

Well well well! Where do I head to if I want a wholesome good Palav, I asked my mom and she tells it is from Muddanna Hotel. Muddanna Hotel or Namma SLN in Gandhi Bazaar is there from generations, originating from Cubbonpet. They serve Palav, Dill Dosa, Idli and Trimurti(Combination of Palav, Kharabath and Lemon Rice). Every day you walk in here, you always see the crowd bustling from this vegetarian only place. Here, the hype is mainly because of the Pulav. The Pulav is so light and subtle, one can eat two at least. Short grain rice is used, subtle spice and small amounts of eggplant with cabbage and other veggies make the Pulav delightful. The one which lights me up is the extra Ghee on the Pulav. Muddanna Pulav is a hot favourite among the old school South Bangaloreans. The best is what I can say. The other favourite of people here is Sabsige Dose or Dosa made with Dill Leaves and stuffed with Potato Palya and served with Groundnut Chutney. There is also Dill Idli where Idli batter is steamed with thin dill leaves and a tinge of green chilli. Muddanna Pulav is what I would eat to have a great kickstart for my weekend.