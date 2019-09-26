This Colourful & Vibrant Restaurant Offers Amazing Rajasthani Food!

The best Rajasthani experience you can have in NH8. The place is very lovely featuring the culture of Rajasthan. The ambience is very colourful and can feel as though you are in Rajasthan. They even give you their Pagadi(cap) to wear. Their seating arrangements are of 2 types: one is normal dining and other is you can sit on the floor and enjoy their food. I had proper authentic Rajasthani Thali. This Thali is a complete meal to satisfy your taste buds with a variety of flavours. It all started with welcome drinks: Jaljeera and Buttermilk. Then came the starters: Kachori and Tikka. Both were good with the combo of chutneys. The best part in starters was Dal Baati Churma. It was just amazing. This was my most favourite thing in Thali. In the main course, they served two sabji, Paneer Masala and Gatte ki Sabji. Both were delicious accompanying with hot roti and masala Puri. They even pour ghee with your choice. Bajre ki roti with gud was also the good thing here. In Rice, they had Masala Rice, Khichadi and Curd rice. It was served with Kadi pakoda and curry. It was just delicious and curd rice was given tadka and it tasted better. Lastly, in desserts, they served Gulab Jamun and Cham Cham. Both were just too awesome. This Thali is worth the try for if you are missing Rajasthani food. The hospitality is so royal kind. This place serves you with good food and makes you happy too.