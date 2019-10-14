Drop By This Rooftop Restaurant For Their Amazing Cocktails & Food!

What a wonderful experience at Toast On Terrace for Sunday Brunch. The atmosphere is great just adjacent to the metro station is quite very easy to communicate. although this area is not full of restaurants and pubs, this rooftop is definitely a treat for the neighbourhood. This is certainly a must for anyone visiting NYC. The rooftop is absolutely beautiful and you don't have to wait for a table as its very huge and also has may sections outdoor overlooking metro trains, indoor with cocktail bar section and buffet place and a cute glasshouse type suits for family, with one more floor for couples with the spectacular terrace with the amazing and enviable view of the city as your backdrop. what else is required for date nights and groupies.! The Entrees- Margarita- tequila-based, I loved the bright red paired with a pop of green from the lime. I felt like a cranberry margarita It just the right taste not too strong or bitter. Perfect for people who don’t like that strong taste from alcohol and are looking for something smoother. It is not that sweet either. we ordered for broccoli and almond salad - the salad was fresh and love their dressing. Bengaluru bhajjis- as I am a Bangalorean, I was quite surprised in-fact happy to see this on the menu, and ordered first for entrees, and I loved it, it was crispy and perfect. worth for the money with more quantity and taste wise too. Mains- Pesto pasta- the pasta was cooked perfectly, it was hot, but they give you so much in one serving there is no way you could eat anymore!! Veggie reloaded-hands-down has the best wood-fired pizzas, fresh dough pizzas- I in and around for the area. The golden crust puffed up pizza was nice and crispy with a loaded topping was too good. Desserts- Sizzling Brownie- a truly indulgent dessert, I loved it. I cannot wait to go again on my next trip.