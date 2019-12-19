The Best Sourdough Pizza In Town Is Now In Bellandur!

Guess who opened a brand new outlet on Outer Ring Road Bellandur? Well, The Pizza Bakery is now open at the RMZ Ecoworld and we’re the first ones to give you the deets. Ecoworld is already known as being the swankiest commercial hub in this area. Home to some popular pubs and restaurants, they’ve just added this Pizzeria to the list. First things first, the food here. The menu is not as broad as the Indra Nagar cafe. But you will find most pizzas here. The sourdough base of these pizzas is the winner. All the pizzas are hand-rolled like they’re supposed to be done. That's why the crust has the right thickness and taste. If you love pork then definitely try the ‘Pig Out’ Pizza. If you like chicken, there are many good options to choose from and the vegetarians also have spicy to non-spicy options of Pizzas available. The Garlic bread is good too. Try the stuffed ones if you prefer those to the plain. The Kitchen here is kinda’ open so you can watch the entire process of your pizza getting made and that’s quite intriguing. The seating area here is partially open and there’s no air-conditioned space. It’s quite comfortable to sit in, given the Bangalore weather. Don’t forget to finish with desserts here coz those are delish too!