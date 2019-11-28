Koramangala Peeps, This Brewery Comes With A Koi Pond And Pet Zones

Oh yes, Koramangala's nightlife is ever expanding and one can never run out of options when it comes to microbreweries. The Bier Library (TBL), located in the bylanes of Koramangala 6th Block, is a beautiful space complete with open seating and a koi pond bang in the centre. It's got chill vibes all around making it the perfect hang with your friends and fam. And even pets! TBL comes with a pet zone, so that you don't have to leave your baby behind. For those who prefer cosy spots, there's plenty including a cosy reading corner and a private garden that overlooks the pond.

Let’s talk about the beers! They have seven types of beer including a Double IPA, a red ale, and spicy wheat beer. Try their signature brews - Wittle Wit, Further Lager, Phase Stout, and Ale -O- Drama while you are there. If you aren’t a huge fan of beer, you can sip on some of their signature cocktails like True Beauty (vodka, peach juice, cherry, lime, elderflower, cardamom and cloves) and Smoking Barrel (cheese infused whiskey, Jagermeister, vermouth, orange juice and lime) and dig into a rather extensive menu that's got some local favourites, wood-fired pizzas (and you can order them by the slice too) , barbeque, sizzlers, and biryani.

Make the most of their happy hours where you get two plus one on craft beers and cocktails from Monday to Wednesday (12 PM to 9 PM) and one plus one on craft beers and cocktails on Thursdays (12 PM to 11:55 PM). They also have a Sunday brunch starting at INR 999 that you can check out with your squad.