In Mood For A Buffet? Check Out The Big Barbeque Now!

As the name says "The Big Barbeque" they have a long list and I can't type all these as they have *180 dishes* in their list. Ambience: It's a huge restaurant with over 250+ sitting capacity. And a variety of live counters. They also have a dance floor where live dance performance happens every hour. The place can be also used for the birthday celebration, etc. Food: They served Chilled strawberry mocktail as a compliment and one chooses from a variety of options. Then we tried Gol gape, Dahi Chaat, Sev Puri. The chaats really tasted like the North Indian one. Then we tried the veg grill which includes Pineapple, Mushrooms, Corn & Cauliflower. The marination on the corn was really delicious and the mushrooms are also must-try. Next, we tried the pizza, one can choose from a variety of options, we also tried make you own pizza where we added lots of veggies of our choice. Next, we jumped to the main course. It was really difficult to choose what all to put in the place as choosing from so many options becomes sometimes difficult. The buffet is set in one corner where you can choose from soups to Indian sweets. And at last my favourite part of the meal the desserts. Again a lot of options & we tried almost all. I loved the Paan ice-cream. Do try the Guntur Chilli ice cream- it's an ice cream try it and share your experience