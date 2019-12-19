Drop By The Big Barbeque In Marathahalli

The Big Barbeque – They have two outlets in Bangalore now, recently I visited the new outlet launched in Marathahalli, Bangalore. This new gift by the management of The Big Barbeque is ready to serve all the taste exploring buddies since 1 month back. I visited this place for a dinner plan. With my further continuation of food and taste explore from The Big Barbeque, my next destination for than food quest is a new extension of taste presented by the team. It’s none other than Barbeque. Yes with utmost pleasure and delight to I am happy to inform all the food lovers that team has started serving the Smokey, roasted and grilled taste with the authenticity of Barbeques with Dips. The place is awesome for family dinner, a couple dinner and for business meets and team lunch /dinner. The Bid Barbeque happens to be the first outlet in the country that has been set up in the grills and buffet format, hosting guests to a live grill right at their tables. The ambience is quite pleasant and happening and the music keeps you boosted to enjoy your meal and the time as well. Sitting arrangements are quite spacious and comfortable, decoration does present happening aroma of Barbeque and Live Counters, which made me happy. Once you enter this place you will be treated by a pleasant gesture by restaurant staffs, live barbecue grill kept on your table with a huge option of tandoori items. They serve veg as well as a nonveg buffet as well. To the taste I loved there starters specifically Kababs, Crispy Corn, and Chats, Mushrooms, Pineapple. To the veg lovers I bet you will become a huge fan of Paneer if you taste it at this place, you will start loving it more till the core as its so soft. I loved the Watermelon grill as well Tandoori pineapple as well, is it sound interesting but the taste ever great. Let’s move towards the live station of Barbeque, chart counters i.e. typically Dilli style I was been served Dahi Bhalla, Rajkachori, Pani Puri and Dahi papri along with all were mouthwatering and superb in taste. Coming to the main course they served verities of salads, Dal-makhani, Paneer, Mushroom curry, Jeera aalu, Tandoori roti and Biryani (veg) steam rice. Let’s proceed towards the end and the sweetest part of by eating journey i.e. Desserts, plenty of options like Gulab Jamun, Moong dal halwa, Cakes and Pastries, cut fruits, Apple phirni, Mango moose and the start of dessert in my view was stone ice-cream with the new flavour added to it. I tasted Pan and Chili flavour. Must-Try – Guntur Chili Ice-cream Service was quick and prompt, staffs were well mannered and trained. It was a great food experience at The Big Barbeque. Cheers to Team would love to visit again.