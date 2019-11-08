Head To This Restaurant For Amazing Barbeque, Buffet With A Pretty Decor!

Located on the Outer Ring Road, The Big Barbeque is the newest and most happening buffet place in town. The place is very huge with comfortable seatings, the bar and dessert section is right next to the entrance followed by the live counter in front of it. The main course spread is set up at the centre making it easy for everyone's reach. I visited this place on a Wednesday with a few of my friends for dinner. We started with some on-the-table grills which included varieties of chicken, fish, prawns in non-veg and cottage cheese, mushroom, pineapple in veg. Some of the starters served were dahi kebab, paneer Manchurian, honey chilli potatoes, fried corns which were delicious. From the live counter, we tried the veg and non-veg pizzas, papdi chaat and pani puri which was delightful along with some scrumptious seafood. Heading to the main course, there was a perfect balance of veg and non-veg items. The crab dish was something new which I had never seen before in any buffet place. Ending our dinner with desserts, we had varieties of pastry, cakes, and tarts along with gulab jamun, donuts, halwa and much more! The whole spread has a total of 150+ items on the menu, what more would you want!