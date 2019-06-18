The Biggest Brewery Of South Bangalore Has Launched A New Menu

The biggest microbrewery of SoBa or South Bangalore and one of the new ones in Bengaluru. They have five beers on tap, which includes Kolsh, Weizenbock, Belgian Wit, IPA and an awesome Apple Cider. A new menu curated by Chef Swatantra has been launched recently with the concept of SLO or Sustainable, Local and Organic. The menu ranges from local dishes like Mutton Paya Soup, Malnad style Pork to asparagus Dimsums, pizzas and Tres Leches. Starting from the bar bites like Masala Cashews, even these were unique here. Chicken Banjara Kebabs were well marinated with green chillies and fantastic dishes to start with. Chicken wings here are really special. The mustard fish fingers are a must try. Mutton Sheekh was perfectly made here. The asparagus Dimsums are unique as they sound. Pepperoni Pizza at its best. Tres Leches is not confined to limited places but has become the official dessert of Breweries When speaking about the Brews here, kolsh is on a bitter side and Weizenblock is as good as it should be. Strangely, one finds the Citrus IPA very well brewed and has the perfect amount of hops. The apple cider is very well brewed and one of the best ciders available in Bangalore at Brahma Brews.