Gorge On Some Delicious Buffet At The Big Barbeque

The Big barbeque has the biggest buffet in town with each session serving 150 dishes. They got everything you can imagine. Some of the main highlights of this place. They have amazing grill starters in vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Live grill counter for exotic meats like octopus, turkey, duck, the rabbit also we got the regulars like prawns, squids, and sausages! You need to visit this place twice to actually taste all the dishes they offer, it's that huge. It's super kid-friendly since it's got a chocolate fountain, live candy floss counter which will surely keep the little ones engaged. Justice is served to the main course which most of the buffet places don't offer. A unique fact is the presence is nati counter serving delicious ragimuddes, naati chicken curries. Dessert sections are huge. I would highly recommend you to try their Guntur chilli ice cream or tamarind spices kulfies. They have got cheese fondue as well. Desserts also include a live waffle counter, rollover ice creams and kulfies. Desi delights they got it all. Anyhow, a lot of options for vegetarian buddies! And oh! Did I forget that they also have live pasta, pizza, and chat counters also?