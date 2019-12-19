Biblophiles! Church Street Now Has Another Second-Hand Bookstore That You’ll Love

To add to the geeky awesomeness of Church Street, The Book Hive - a second-hand bookstore - has now opened shop. Expect new and rare books for awesome prices.
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Bangalore loves its second-hand bookstores and now we have another reason to swing by Church Street - our favourite book hub. A few doors down from Bookworm, you can now find The Bookhive - a brand, new store that specialises in second-hand books. You can find rare copies of Dante rubbing shoulders with other classic doyens from Tolstoy to Dickens. You can get these at a fraction of the original cover price. Look carefully and you may even find first or second editions.
The store stocks all the latest best sellers as well. You can pick up brand, new editions of everything from Ramachandra Guha to 30,000 years of Art and Robert Galbraith. The discounts on these, however, are not very steep.
This is a smaller store so don’t expect the kind of range that’s on offer at, say, Blossoms or The Bookworm.
Having trouble finding a book? Just approach the knowledgeable owner.
