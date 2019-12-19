Biblophiles! Church Street Now Has Another Second-Hand Bookstore That You’ll Love

Bangalore loves its second-hand bookstores and now we have another reason to swing by Church Street - our favourite book hub. A few doors down from Bookworm, you can now find The Bookhive - a brand, new store that specialises in second-hand books. You can find rare copies of Dante rubbing shoulders with other classic doyens from Tolstoy to Dickens. You can get these at a fraction of the original cover price. Look carefully and you may even find first or second editions.

The store stocks all the latest best sellers as well. You can pick up brand, new editions of everything from Ramachandra Guha to 30,000 years of Art and Robert Galbraith. The discounts on these, however, are not very steep.