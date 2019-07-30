Walk Down The Aisle With Dreamy Wedding Dresses From This Boutique

The Bridal Boutique located in Ulsoor is your one-stop-shop for all your wedding gown needs. They stock up on a range of wedding gowns made with satin, tulle, and lace and bedazzled with pearls and Swarovski crystals in different colours like white, pastel pinks and blues. This 12-year-old store has over 100 gowns for you to choose from for your dream white wedding. The materials such as satin, tulle, buckram, and laces are imported from all over the world, making sure the quality of the gown is not compromised. The bridal gowns here start at INR 15,000 and goes up to 1 lakh.

If you are a bridesmaid or a bride looking for dresses for your girl squad, The Bridal Boutique has your back. Choose from a range of bridesmaid dresses in different styles such as one shoulder, sleeveless dresses, a-line strapped dresses, and halter neck dresses starting at INR 5,000 and goes up to INR 30,000. If you are looking for a cocktail gown for your sangeet or reception, The Bridal Boutique has options for that as well. For your little flower girls, daughter or niece, find cute dresses starting at INR 1,500. Match your gown with accessories such as veils, flower bouquets, and ring baskets. Shop for shoes to go with your chosen gown at The Bridal Boutique. If you have a specific design in mind, they have a team of tailors who will bring it to life for you.