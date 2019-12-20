Bookmark This Beautiful Cafe For Their Scrumptious Food & Drinks!

If you frequently find yourself saying that you need an option like Cafe Coffee Day but slightly better, then The Bucket List is the place for you! Located in Bellandur’s Green Glen Layout, off the outer ring road, The Bucket List has the right ambience, finger-licking food and large variety to offer. It is a cafe with a difference- laid-back, relaxed but at the same time taking its food very seriously. Here you can read a novel, give finishing touches to your powerpoint or get your creative juices flowing and author your own story. It is also the destination for your startup discussions with your team of would-be entrepreneurs. At the same time, it gives fun vibes and is suitable for a baatcheet with your bae too. Say goodbye to bland food here. With options such as spaghetti, pancake, rolls, burgers, fries, steaks, pasta, sliders, etc. all given that much needed delicious Indian twist, it is a foodie’s paradise. A belly full of good food and a mind free of worries due to the work is done- now that is the stuff of legend. The owner is a passionate cook who has been to places that are known for being the cultural hotspots of the world. This has affected his culinary style and providing variety but with Indian taste buds satisfied has become his signature at the Bucket List. Also as a bonus, he is a friendly person who has fun anecdotes about his time around the world. Do not hesitate to call out to him any customizations you need in your food. Ambience is relaxed with cool decor and apt music. Food is cheaper by at least half than comparable outlets. There also is a small library to browse for books if you have nothing else in mind while at the cafe. Must try: Malabariyat, Chicken steak, Spaghetti