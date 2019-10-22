Enjoy A Slice Of Denmark With This Gorgeous 17th Century Colonial House In Tranquebar

Tranquility reigns supreme at The Bungalow On The Beach, a beachside property, in Tranquebar, that was once the home of high-ranking Danish admirals and, after they left, the Collector of the British East India Company. The Bungalow On The Beach stands gracefully by the frothy, blue waters of the sea. Its white-washed exteriors are topped by a slanting, red tile roof. And its long verandahs, that run around the building, and its many columns remind you of its colonial past. Built by the Danes in the 17th century, the property was taken over by the Neemrana Group in the early 2000s and was converted into a hotel.

The rooms here are named after Danish ships mostly, are a blast from the past, and you won’t regret checking in. There are eight rooms in total, each with a four-poster bed, and a different view of the vast sea, that is right beside the property. In fact, from the corridors and verandahs, you can look straight over the swimming pool and over the rocks, onto the sea. When you are done being like the suave admirals if your fancy rooms, hit up the pool for a lazy swim and breakfast. Tranquebar is about 434 kilometers from the city, so you can either drive down or take a bus. Head off for a bit of touring as this town has got quite a bit of history. Before the Danes came by, Tranquebar was known as Tharangambadi (it is now officially called by this name) or the Land of The Singing Waves. While you can’t bring out your bathing suit here, you can surely wander about on the beach, taking in the sights and sounds of the sea while fishermen go about their business.