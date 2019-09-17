Spend Time Away From The Chaos At This Beautiful Art Gallery!

NGMA is the perfect place to spend time away from the chaos, amidst so much green, silence and of course art. The gallery offers a variety of art forms, some of it with deeper perceptions, some simple yet so majestic portraits, charcoal sketches, photoshoots of Bollywood cinema. You can easily spend upwards of an hour to view and absorb the art in the gallery. Photography is prohibited inside but outside of the gallery is pretty enough to make your heart want to click. Spend time at the cafe here(Anju's cafe) with a sketch to complete or a book to read or well a friend to catch-up with. You will never be out of reasons to spend time in such solitude and calm