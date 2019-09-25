A Contemporary Restro Bar Serving Some Amazing Cocktails In Indiranagar

Casual Dining

1131 Bar & Kitchen

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
1131, 100 Feet Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

The Cocktails at 1131are just awesome. It shows their Speciality and niche for good drinks. Even the Sesame Prawn Toast was something I would really recommend. It's has a lot of open space which makes this place even more appealing and multi-level sitting area too.

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Bae, Big Group

