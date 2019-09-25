The Cocktails at 1131are just awesome. It shows their Speciality and niche for good drinks. Even the Sesame Prawn Toast was something I would really recommend. It's has a lot of open space which makes this place even more appealing and multi-level sitting area too.
A Contemporary Restro Bar Serving Some Amazing Cocktails In Indiranagar
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group
Also On 1131 Bar & Kitchen
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Comments (0)