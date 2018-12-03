Attend A Masterclass Or Many At This Masterchef Finalist's Cooking Studio

The way to anyone’s heart is through their stomach if you know what to make for them, and there’s no shame in going for classes if you want to learn. If it’s a teacher you seek, then The Cooking Studio is run by Shazia Khan who is both a teacher AND a Masterchef India finalist!

Located in Basavanagudi, The Cooking Studio is more than just the name as it hosts an event venue, a fully equipped community kitchen (like in television reality shows), a studio (with lights, cameras, and any action you bring in), and a cafe/eating space to finally savour the fruits of your labour. The space is largely used for conducting cooking, baking, sugar art, and food presentation classes and workshops. Past events have included crash courses for basic Indian cooking (for the largely non-culinary student population going abroad), festive cooking, (and a separate one for biriyani), and a host of workshops for kids.

Knowing that the relationship that we have with food and cooking is multifaceted, the studio also curates experiences. So you can book out the space for a cookout with the fam, corporate events (yes, you can do it Masterchef style), one on one sessions with the chef (so you can impress someone and pretend that you knew how to make a five course meal all along), or a cooking party even! Prices for them all depend entirely on how you’d like to design your experience.