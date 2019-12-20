Live The Plantation Life And Eat Malnad Food At This Traditional Homestay In Chikmagalur

The Courtyard is surrounded with gorgeous views that can be admired from your balcony. Watch the rains over the plantations while you lounge around on the resort’s antique swing, or if you are in the mood for adventure — the Courtyard folks can organise a trip to the nearest sights and sounds. Meals here include Malnad-style home cooked food, but if you want to dine on something else, they can always whip up dishes for you on request.