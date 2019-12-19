Spend A Romantic Weekend At This Lovely Wooden Cabin In Swiss Town

Like a cabin straight out of a fairytale, The Dacha, a little Swiss-style AirBnB is located in the corner plot of a gated community inside Swiss Town. Made entirely of wood, even its interiors have beautiful wooden furnishings. There's a patio where you can chill with bae, a lawn where you can unwind as you take in the view of Nandi Hills in the background, the surrounding fruit trees and planes landing and taking off (when it’s not cloudy).

Roomy, bright and squeaky clean inside, the living, dining and kitchen areas are on the ground floor, and the bedroom is on the upper deck. The kitchen is fully equipped, with a gas connection and plenty of pots and pans (there’s a fridge and a microwave too!) so you can wow your partner with your cooking skills. For those of you feeling especially lazy, worry not. There are several restaurants in the area that deliver food, so you and bae can snuggle in and eat takeout instead of cooking something yourselves.

Cure all your city trauma with Clarks Exotica Hotel and Spa, just a stone’s throw away from the cabin. If you need any help or additional services at the cabin, don’t hesitate to contact Raghu, the owner. He’s super-friendly and has an eye for detail, and will go out of his way to make sure your stay here is more than comfortable. Prices start from INR 2,150 per night, so it's totally worth it for that perfect holiday experience!