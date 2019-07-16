Customise Your Outfit For Every Occasion!

Boutiques

The Dresser Boutique & Institute Of Fashion Designing

Basaveshwara Nagar, Bengaluru
4.8

613, 7th Main Road, 3rd Stage, Basaveshwara Nagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Best friend’s reception? Sister’s wedding? Cousin’s Haldi? Or your own Wedding? The Dresser Boutique customises outfits for all occasions! 😍 Got this outfit customised for myself and It was the perfect size and length. The material was soft and light for the weather and I couldn’t stop twirling 🙈 Not only that but they also have an institute and they teach Fashion Designing and Patternmaking for a lot of students. Personally, all the outfits that I have got customised/stitched by them have made me happy 😀 Check out The Dresser Boutique And Institute Of Fashion Designing right away!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

