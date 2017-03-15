If you’re in Chennai, don’t leave without experiencing the real farm life at The Farm — organic farm-meets-eatery-meets-shop.
Play Farmer For A Day And Eat Pancakes At The Farm, Just A Quick Drive From Chennai
Shortcut
That's Much Butter
Almost on the outskirts of Chennai, in Semmencheri, is everyone’s favourite road trip breakfast pit stop — The Farm. Every time we travel from Chennai to Pondicherry or Mahabalipuram, we pull our bikes over by the organic restaurant at The Farm that’s about an hour’s ride from Tidel Park on Old Mahabalipuram Road. Nestled in the lap of nature, The Farm is exactly what it calls itself, with cattle and fowl roaming around. All their food is super wholesome and organically grown on the premises. The Farm Fresh Mozzarella Cheese Omelette, with fresh homemade cheese oozing out of a soft, fluffy omelette is all you need to wake up in the morning. If you’re in the mood for something sweeter, the pancakes with butter and syrup will not disappoint. You can tell the butter is freshly churned and the pancakes are fluffy and light, just as they should be.
Shop The Farm
When you visit The Farm, you’re bound to taste something so good, you’ll want to take some home with you. But fret not! The Farm has its own store with everything from fresh cheese and dairy to breads, jams, pickles and even chutney podi! Apart from veggies and fruits fresh from the fields, they also have fully organic desi mithai, coconut oil, and yummy Goan style sausages. By the way, their Chocolate & Hazelnut spread is far richer and healthier than a certain commercial variety we’re all addicted to!
Country Roads
Oh, and there’s just so much to do on The Farm apart from trying out their {amazing} food. You can go for The Farm Experience Walk through the property, visiting the poultry and dairy farms, the organic vegetable gardens, the two lakes and through the eucalyptus plantation. The kids can also feed the farm animals, but we do it too because there’s no age limit to feed some cute animals, right? If you have time to plan the visit, you can also get in touch with them and find out when they’re having their next pottery class. Through the year, The Farm hosts beginner and professional pottery workshops. The Farm is also pet friendly so you can take your pooch along and if you inform them in advance, the good folks at The Farm will plan some fun stuff for him/her!
#LBBTip
The Farm also has a track where you can test your off-road bike and get some practice.
Comments (0)