Play Farmer For A Day And Eat Pancakes At The Farm, Just A Quick Drive From Chennai

Oh, and there’s just so much to do on The Farm apart from trying out their {amazing} food. You can go for The Farm Experience Walk through the property, visiting the poultry and dairy farms, the organic vegetable gardens, the two lakes and through the eucalyptus plantation. The kids can also feed the farm animals, but we do it too because there’s no age limit to feed some cute animals, right? If you have time to plan the visit, you can also get in touch with them and find out when they’re having their next pottery class. Through the year, The Farm hosts beginner and professional pottery workshops. The Farm is also pet friendly so you can take your pooch along and if you inform them in advance, the good folks at The Farm will plan some fun stuff for him/her!