DIY Bouquets And Floral Arrangements: This Service Brings Flower Power Right To Your Doorstep

Forgot your anniversary or even worse - bae’s birthday? The Flora, a floral delivery company is your saving grace. The Flora specialises in artisanal arrangements and fresh-cut flowers that are delivered to your humble abode. Whether you are looking to pretty up your space, the natural way, or simply want to shower some love on your special someone, give them a ring. The online flower company delivers floral arrangements, DIY bouquets and freshly-cut flowers to your home. They are based out of Wilson Garden and deliver across 20 to 21 kilometers around the area like Koramangala, Indiranagar, MG Road, Domlur, Bellandur and Whitefield.

Place an order and in a day, they’ll send across an artisanal arrangement that features lilac lilies, bright yellow sunflowers, deep red roses, fresh ferns, and whatnot. These are perfect for gifting or even decorating your own space. They also have DIY kits where they send over a bunch of fresh flowers and you can arrange them as you please. We are talking about fresh cut flowers like hydrangeas, roses, chrysanthemums, oriental lilies, and sunflowers. Really love flowers? They offer fresh flower subscriptions starting at INR 1,200 per month for four deliveries. Fresh flowers will be delivered once a week at your doorstep. The Flora is the first to offer fresh flower subscription model in India. The best part? The flowers come from a sustainable farm and all their-packaging is plastic-free.