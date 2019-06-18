Beautiful Interiors with an amazing food spread starting from yummy starters to ending with delicious desserts. They have amazing starters in both veg and non-veg section. Huge spread for the main course for both veg and non-veg. Live sections for Chats, Pizza, Pasta, Desserts and Icecream. Unlike other buffet spread all the food is fresh and hot. Loved everything about The Globe Grub.
The Globe Grub: Biggest Buffet Spread In Town
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Baiyappanahalli
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
