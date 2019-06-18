The Globe Grub: Biggest Buffet Spread In Town

Casual Dining

The Globe Grub

Marathahalli, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Soul Space Paradigm, 2nd Floor, Above Bata Showroom, Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Beautiful Interiors with an amazing food spread starting from yummy starters to ending with delicious desserts. They have amazing starters in both veg and non-veg section. Huge spread for the main course for both veg and non-veg. Live sections for Chats, Pizza, Pasta, Desserts and Icecream. Unlike other buffet spread all the food is fresh and hot. Loved everything about The Globe Grub.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

