The Globe Grub: Biggest Buffet Spread In Town

Beautiful Interiors with an amazing food spread starting from yummy starters to ending with delicious desserts. They have amazing starters in both veg and non-veg section. Huge spread for the main course for both veg and non-veg. Live sections for Chats, Pizza, Pasta, Desserts and Icecream. Unlike other buffet spread all the food is fresh and hot. Loved everything about The Globe Grub.