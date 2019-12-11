Enjoy The Grand Buffet In A Modern Village Setup In Whitefield!

Delicious dishes that are perfectly made. Offcourse I can’t do justice writing about all the dishes from this new place in Whitefield, Chullah bhatti grand. So am gonna write about only my favourites from Chullah bhatti grand, the restaurant. But before that they have so many live counters that you can never do justice, you need at least a few visits to cover everything that they have to offer. There is a live Chaat counter, live grill with 6 veg & 6 non-vegetarian option, with a choice of 3-5 different sauces to sauté the grills, the options you could create are endless. There is also a live Cotton candy counter with u e Gola and some Mocktails. Started with regular buffet favourite, Crispy corn, but the lovely twist here is it is more Chinese style and thankfully lacks the chaat masala, making it less Indian & more Indian Chinese. The other dish is the not a buffet regular, Thai fish cakes or Tikki as they call it. I absolutely loved the authentic Thai flavours in delicious fresh fish, a must-try here. Chullah Bhatti Grand in Whitefield is my new favourite buffet in this part of town. Stir-fried veggies can hardly go wrong, this version here was beautifully delicious, the sliced chicken with oyster chilli is a 5-star dish, fabulous and delish, and the platter of other meaty deliciousness is something just right, I loved the Seekh kebab and the Chicken tikka Moving to main course I kicked off the whole course with a Chicken salad, moved on to some Rotis n dal with a special mention to the Shaam-savera, absolutely delicious and made me go a week on this non-vegetarian knees. Then came the Seafood stroganoff, absolute bliss, a must-try here from the buffet beautiful & smoky sauce, then topped it all with a standard Awadhi chicken biriyani. Some Mutton rara and a gorgeous Chicken Patiala laced with egg omelette shards. Desserts were Yummy and wide, I absolutely loved the Tiramisu and the Mango pannacotta The Ice Gola was nice, I could have had easily had a few more minus the Chaat Masala. This place is absolutely awesome, a must-visit, start early and you could easily spend 4-5 hours relishing their delicious food, at a very nominal price.