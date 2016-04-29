Answer The Call Of The Wild At The GrassWalk Jungle Camp Near Hyderabad

When here, keep a look out for sambar, black buck, rabbit, wild boar, porcupines and peacocks which will stroll into the camp too. If you really want to take it more seriously, perhaps the mobile camps are for you. They’re allowed to set up the tents in different kinds of terrain so gear up for jungle, rocks, and mountainous regions. These tents are more the real deal and you’ll have to crawl into the lantern-lit spaces for the night. But with campfires, star gazing and bird-watching all part of the agenda, it’s what we recommend over the permanent camp.