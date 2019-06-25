This Greenest Rooftop Bar Is Offering Wide Range Of Amazing Cocktails & Food

Good food, drinks and lots of greenery. Once you enter, you would never want to leave. The whole concept and design are so well thought out and executed that it leaves you in awe. Food complements the place. There is a huge verity of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. From different types of pizzas to various tikka you will be spoilt with choices. They have a good selection of house-brewed beers, but non-alcoholic drinkers worry not, they also have an array of cocktails for everyone. It's a good place for a party of two or more. Both indoor and terrace sitting area is beautiful. Service is good and prompt. When at Stories - The Brew Chapter, do try the Nutella Baklava, these are served warm and tastes amazing.