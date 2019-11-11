This Beautiful Cafe Is Pure Bliss For All Book Lovers!

The perfect cafe for book lovers there's no other way to describe champaca. It's a hidden gem of Bangalore, to be honest. The whole vibe when you enter the place is like you've exited Bangalore and entered a place filled with greenery. I usually don't visit places like these because I'm not a book lover or a reader myself but the vibe this place let out I actually went and saw what books they have available and also picked one out and read half of it and that's huge for me. One thing I would suggest is if they could have more things on their menu which is not as complicated to understand otherwise really good love the vibe. The place is quiet and peaceful and filled with greenery and happy vibes.