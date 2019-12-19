The Hidden Jewel Is A Must Visit For All The Foodies!

Located within Smaaash this place can be a perfect end to your happening and fun-filled day! The ambience compliments it and has an energetic vibe. We ordered mushroom popcorns, Nachos, Pina colada, Potli Biryani and some drinks. Everything was up to the mark and the alcohol is extremely cheap which makes this place perfect to go to with your gang! 😍 The potli biryani was one of the best presented and tasting biryani in town. This place is worth every penny you pay 🙌🏽 Full marks for their hospitality. Will be visiting Bangalore Pub Exchange every time I go to 1MG mall.