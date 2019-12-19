Craving for Some Sattvic Indian Food? Head To This Restaurant In Rajajinagar

If you think sattvic food is boring, think again, because The Higher Taste in Rajajinagar is going to change that Located in the ISKCON temple complex, The Higher Taste is Bangalore’s first sattvic restaurant that serves fully vegetarian food with no onions or garlic, in a fine dine setting. They are known for their elaborate special buffets which includes South Indian, North Indian, Continental and Chinese dishes. With a new buffet menu everyday, you will be spoilt for choice here.

They serve about 40 items in their weekday buffet and about 50 items in their weekend buffets.The weekday lunch and dinner buffets are priced at INR 693 and INR 792 on weekdays. The kids weekday lunch and dinner buffets are priced at INR 441 and INR 495 on weekends. They set up a special live counter on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

If you aren’t too keen on buffets, they also have an A-la-carte menu for you to order from. Start off with Nellaikai Charu, a soup made out of gooseberries and taste Tawa Aloo Tiki priced at INR 265. For the main course, order Zafrani Kofta with Hariyali Kulcha and Peas Pulao or Biryani Dumdaar priced at INR 315. End the meal with some Gulab Jamun with Rabri or Elanner Payasam priced at INR 210. If you are looking for some continental options, order a portion of Tiramisu. Pay a visit to the ISKCON temple and end your visit with a meal at The Higher Taste.

