All Hearts Eyes To This Hobbit Themed Cafe In Koramangala!

The Hobbit Cafe: A small Cafe in Koramangala 5th block, Bangalore. This place has the cutest decor with 'The Hobbit' theme right from the entrance door to the tree. The interiors are really pretty with beautiful lights, amazing Hobbit paintings and a tree in the middle of the cafe. They have some really amazing staff who are really courteous and welcoming who are 'the hobbits'. A must visit place if you are a fan of The Lord of the rings. We started with drinks. Tried the Oreo shake, Red velvet shake and Classic mojito. The shakes were yummy with a perfect blend of everything. From the food, menu tried the Cheesy onion rings, Chicken wings, Pan-fried Momos NV, Chicken lasagna and meat lover pizza. The onion rings were cheesy and crispy. The pan-fried Momos were good and the way it was prepared was great. Chicken lasagna was good. The chicken was properly added, Pizza was good with good meat and proper cheese added. Out of the food we had, we liked the Oreo shake, Red velvet shake, all meat pizza and the pan-fried momos. The Ambience, staff, environment and everything are good.