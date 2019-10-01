The humble pie opened its second outlet In Koramangala

Bakeries

The Humble Pie

Koramangala, Bengaluru
5.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

627 & 628, Ground Floor, 5th Cross, 4th Block, Koramangla, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Humble Pie opened its second outlet recently and I was delighted to taste their dessert. They bake in small batches so you know you are eating some fresh desserts each time. They have a tiny cute cafe that serves delicious sweet and savoury with some delicious coffee. We absolutely loved the Chocolate tart that was dreamy and creamy. They make their own compotes and jams using fresh fruits. The apple pie was just the right amount of sweetness with a Scoop of Vanilla icecream. I tasted the best Cheesecake i have come across in a while with a fig jam They also serve so damn good Tea cakes. This is my stop for delicious desserts and coffee

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

