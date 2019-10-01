The humble pie opened its second outlet In Koramangala

The Humble Pie opened its second outlet recently and I was delighted to taste their dessert. They bake in small batches so you know you are eating some fresh desserts each time. They have a tiny cute cafe that serves delicious sweet and savoury with some delicious coffee. We absolutely loved the Chocolate tart that was dreamy and creamy. They make their own compotes and jams using fresh fruits. The apple pie was just the right amount of sweetness with a Scoop of Vanilla icecream. I tasted the best Cheesecake i have come across in a while with a fig jam They also serve so damn good Tea cakes. This is my stop for delicious desserts and coffee