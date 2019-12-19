Do Up Your Windows With Hand Block Print Curtains From This Store

It's only when you start setting up your new home that you realise the importance of curtains. After all, you wouldn't want the blinding sun to wake you up first thing in the morning, no? And if you're looking for cool window drapes to save you from the madding heat, then check out The Indoor Collection -- they make hand block print curtains in soothing colours that will also add some soul to your home.

For hand block printing, the brand works with rural artisans (mostly women) to help them build their communities. And as you sift through their products, you will see the quality and the effort that goes into the making of each product. There are entire shelves lined with readymade curtains (starting from INR 475) in fabrics like cotton, lace, silk, linen, velvet and polyester. You'll even find blackout curtains in a variety of colours and textures!

Unsure about the curtain you chose? You can take it home for a day (like a trial) and see if it matches with the rest of your furniture and the general aesthetic of your home. Plus, if you need help with the setup, you have the option of requesting for their installation service, where an in-house team will come and fix the required curtain rods and accessories. For more decor options, check out their cushions and upholstery fabric as well as blinds (Persian, Venetian, Roman, wooden -- they have it all!).