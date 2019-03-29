The King Of All Desserts!

Cafes

Lavonne

Domlur, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

263, 3rd Cross, Domlur, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

If you think you have tried it all in desserts, then you have forgotten to meet the king. Go to Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts and try the desserts. It's Master Chef quality and taste. The chefs here know what they do. Try the different things they have to serve.

What Could Be Better?

Comfortable seating could increase.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group, Kids

Other Outlets

Lavonne

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.5

Samrah Plaza, Ground Floor, 4/2, St Marks Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

