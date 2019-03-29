If you think you have tried it all in desserts, then you have forgotten to meet the king. Go to Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts and try the desserts. It's Master Chef quality and taste. The chefs here know what they do. Try the different things they have to serve.
The King Of All Desserts!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Comfortable seating could increase.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Big Group, Kids
