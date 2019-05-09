The London Curry House Offers A Funky Menu With An Amazing Service

The London Curry House serves really nice vegetarian food with a modern twist. Here's what we tried : 1. East meets West pizza: It was a grilled cottage cheese pizza with Bell peppers, chilli, red onions and mozzarella. Serves 4. It was kinda basic and priced up. 2. I like paneer chilli dry: The paneer was soft and the vegetables were crunchy. Comes with fried noodles which were amazing. 3. Fried ice cream: It's vanilla scoops fried in a cornflakes coating with soan papdi base topped with whip cream. Although the combination sounds weird it went along really well😋