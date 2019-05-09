The London Curry House serves really nice vegetarian food with a modern twist. Here's what we tried : 1. East meets West pizza: It was a grilled cottage cheese pizza with Bell peppers, chilli, red onions and mozzarella. Serves 4. It was kinda basic and priced up. 2. I like paneer chilli dry: The paneer was soft and the vegetables were crunchy. Comes with fried noodles which were amazing. 3. Fried ice cream: It's vanilla scoops fried in a cornflakes coating with soan papdi base topped with whip cream. Although the combination sounds weird it went along really well😋
The London Curry House Offers A Funky Menu With An Amazing Service
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sampige Road
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
