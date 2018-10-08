Fusion dishes, fun and quirky menu with innovative mocktail collection. The food here is excellent in terms of presentation and taste. And the ambience is comforting and chic at the same time.
The London Curry House Serves Fusion Food & Innovative Mocktails
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sampige Road
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Family and Big Group
