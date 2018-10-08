The London Curry House Serves Fusion Food & Innovative Mocktails

Casual Dining

The London Curry House - The Royale Senate

Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Royale Senate, 19/2, Kumara Krupa Road, Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Fusion dishes, fun and quirky menu with innovative mocktail collection. The food here is excellent in terms of presentation and taste. And the ambience is comforting and chic at the same time.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Family and Big Group

