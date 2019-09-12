Mahesh Lunch Home Brings In The Authentic Coastal Cuisine Of Karnataka

A very well known restaurant in Mumbai having several branches across the city in Mumbai. It's been more than half a decade since Mahesh lunch home which brings in with their authentic coastal cuisine of Karnataka in Bengaluru. The ambience of the restaurant is good. They are simple and tidy. Service at the restaurant is good too. They are courteous. The supervisor of the place made sure that there no hassle while serving. What did I eat? -Sydney Sunset: It was a nice mixture of orange, pineapple and cranberry. The infusion of these tasted good. -Crab Soup: Crab soup was pretty good. The boiled crab which was generously spread across the soup. I was also mesmerised with the quantity which was served too. -Basa Tawa: The basa Tawa was one of the best starters that were provided. It was soft and delicate. -Chicken Ghee Roast: The ever soft chicken ghee roast, that reminds of the fresh aroma of ghee. It is a must when you visit any Mangalorean cuisine restaurant. The chicken ghee roast with the appam was a good combination. -Squids: A plate full of well-cooked squids, which had the right spices at the right place. They were served in large quantity and felt were the value of money. -Prawns: The skewered prawn fry tasted good. It was loaded with masala and cooked well. -Prawns Gassi and Vijayawada Curry: I loved both the curries. The combination of these curries along with appam, neer dose and boiled rice was the best. The curries were soft and looked tempting. -Tender Coconut Payasam: It was a simple dessert prepared with coconut milk. It was tempting even though our stomach was full we always had some space left to taste them. All in all Mahesh lunch home which is already one of the big names in Mumbai surely tick all the right boxes and provide one of the best coastal cuisine experience. Parking is mostly not an issue since there is ample parking space available inside the complex.