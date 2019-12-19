Men, Go For The Royal Look This Shaadi Season With This Brand's Bespoke Outfits

Lads, if you want to impress your friends and family at the next wedding, sangeet or reception you attend, check out The Luxe Label in Richmond Town. From stylish sherwanis, kurtas and suits to shoes and accessories to go along with it, you'll find it all here.

While you can always choose from their stock of readymade options, what they really specialise in is custom wear -- so make sure to book an appointment and get a consultation with Jatin Bhandari, the owner and stylist, to find out what really works for you. From helping you choose the right fabric to designing your outfit exactly the way you want it, he will take care of it all. Plus, at the end of it, you can have a trial session in-store to make sure everything fits perfectly. P.S. He designed Sumeet Vyas's wedding outfit!

Apart from their grand floral bandi and kurta sets, our personal favourite was this lovely ivory sherwani bearing embroidered blue and green foliage that was paired with a shawl and a champagne Rajasthani style turban. If you're looking for western options, check out their tuxedoes and suits (starting from INR 9,000), with ties to match. Want to go minimalistic? They house basic formals like shirts and trousers starting from INR 3,500 (prices go up depending on the fabric and the detailing). Plus, you'll find handmade shoes and juttis on offer, too.

