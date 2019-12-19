Baby Shower, Wedding, Festivals And Parties: This Brand Does Scented Candles For Every Occasion

A chandler is someone who makes candles and The Meava Store is one such chandler who makes candles for every occasion that you can think of. And we mean every! From sweet macaroon scented candles for baby showers to the flirty rose scented ones for Valentine's day, the brand goes all out with their scented candles collection. If you take a look at their website, you will know what we are talking about. It's not just scented candles in glass jars that they do.

You've got a whole range of candles in various shapes and designs. For instance, you've got these cute as a button cupcake candles in strawberry and vanilla fragrances. You also have these floater candles that you can put them into a small pool or glass bowl and have them float around. The options are endless. So are the fragrances.

Apart from scented candles, they do a whole range of home fragrances, florals, and accessories. Home fragrances include essential oils (such as lavender, lemongrass, and chamomile), diffusers, and fragrance satches that you can leave them around at various spots in the house. The floral arrangements are made using dried flowers and you get a whole range according to the occasion as well as home decor pieces - carnation torans, wreathes, hangers, and table pieces (such as succulents).